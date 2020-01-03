Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ruled out next two games
Crosby (groin) skated with the team Friday, including ditching his non-contact jersey to practice with the No. 1 power-play unit, but won't be available versus Montreal or Florida on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Despite the fact that Crosby was able to get on the ice with his teammates, he remains out indefinitely at this point and hasn't been officially cleared for contact. The team will need to continue to lean heavily on Evgeni Malkin during Crosby's absence and will likely need to go out and try to get a scoring winger prior to the trade deadline. With Jake Guentzel (shoulder) unavailable to play on Crosby's line, it's not exactly clear who might get to play with Sid once he is given the all-clear, though Dominik Kahun and Patric Hornqvist could both be options.
