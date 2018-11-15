Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ruled out Thursday
Crosby (upper body) will not be in action against the Lightning on Thursday. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Sid will not play tonight...Right now his status is day-to-day, but my sense is it's going to be a week."
Crosby did take part in Thursday's game-day skate, per Sportsnet Pittsburgh, but a potential one-week absence would see him out for the next four games with a possible return date of Nov. 23 against Boston. With Derick Brassard (lower body) still sidelined, the Penguins will need to lean heavily on Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Being evaluated for injury•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: On ice for four goals•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Records fourth straight multi-point game•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ends road trip with two goals•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Gets three points in 9-1 rout•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Tallies first goal of 2018-19•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...