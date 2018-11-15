Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ruled out Thursday

Crosby (upper body) will not be in action against the Lightning on Thursday. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Sid will not play tonight...Right now his status is day-to-day, but my sense is it's going to be a week."

Crosby did take part in Thursday's game-day skate, per Sportsnet Pittsburgh, but a potential one-week absence would see him out for the next four games with a possible return date of Nov. 23 against Boston. With Derick Brassard (lower body) still sidelined, the Penguins will need to lean heavily on Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel.