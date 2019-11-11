Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ruled out Tuesday
Crosby (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Rangers on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Coach Mike Sullivan didn't have an update on Crosby other than to say he wasn't going to play Tuesday. While nothing has been confirmed, the amount of time it is taking the club to provide an update will no doubt have fantasy owners and the Penguins faithful on edge. Evgeni Malkin will anchor the top line in Crosby's absence while Jared McCann will get to play with Jake Guentzel on the second line.
