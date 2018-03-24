Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores 25th goal

Crosby registered a goal, an assist and five shots during Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to New Jersey.

With Friday's two-point showing, Crosby has now recorded 25 goals and 80 points in five consecutive seasons. After injuries limited his production early in his career, he's now suited up for at least 75 games each of the past five years and annually posted high-end fantasy numbers. There's currently no sign of No. 87 slowing down, either.