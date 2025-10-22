Crosby scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Crosby has a goal in three straight games and has earned three tallies and three helpers during his four-game point streak. The 38-year-old is rolling right along on offense, and his fantasy managers should feel comfortable about having him in the lineup. He's at eight points, 10 shots on net, eight PIM, five hits and a plus-2 rating through seven appearances.