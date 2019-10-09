Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Scores, but Pens lose
Crosby scored his team's lone goal in a 4-1 home loss to the Jets on Tuesday.
Crosby finished the loss with a plus-1 rating, two blocked shots, and a hit. His goal was his first of the season and came just 32 seconds into Tuesday's game. Unfortunately, the hosts would be kept off the scoreboard the rest of the way. Team struggles aside, No. 87 remains an elite fantasy producer and with Evgeni Malkin out long-term with a lower-body injury, Crosby's workload is likely to increase over the next month or so.
