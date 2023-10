Crosby scored a goal on three shots in the Penguins' 4-2 defeat to the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

The captain scored his first of the season by firing a puck past Petr Mrazek when he was out of position to give the Penguins a 2-0 lead. This would be all the offense Pittsburgh would muster up as they would drop a 4-2 contest by the end. Crosby is looking to start another strong campaign after posting 33 goals and 93 points last season.