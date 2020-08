Crosby scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Habs.

Crosby racked up plenty of shots and logged 7:48 of ice time with the man advantage. The Pens went just 1-of-7 on the power play and will need to start producing if they want to dig themselves out of their 1-0 series deficit. While his salary will no doubt be near the top of Monday's DFS slate, the world-class center figures to remain a high-end fantasy target.