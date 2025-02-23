Crosby scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Capitals.

Crosby played through an upper-body injury during Team Canada's victorious 4 Nations Face-Off bid, and there was some question if the Penguins would rest him Saturday, just two days after an emotionally charged tournament finale. He played anyway, logging 19:59 of ice time while winning eight of 15 faceoffs. Crosby largely played on the wing during the tournament, but the Penguins don't have the center depth to cover for him. The 37-year-old superstar is up to 18 goals, 59 points, 158 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-17 rating over 56 appearances this season.