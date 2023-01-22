Crosby scored a goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils.
Crosby tied the game 1-1 in the first period, beating Vitek Vanecek with a one-timer from the point. However, Crosby's goal was Pittsburgh's lone tally in the contest as they fell 2-1 in overtime. Crosby now has points in four straight games, though the goal was his first since Jan. 10. The 35-year-old center has 22 goals and 45 assists through 46 games this season.
