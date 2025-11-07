Crosby scored a pair of power-play goals on six shots in a 5-3 win over Washington on Thursday.

Crosby currently sits atop the NHL in goals this season (11), tied with Anaheim's Cutter Gauthier, in addition to being in a three-way tie for the lead in power-play tallies. To further the point, Crosby has goals in nine of his last 11 games and shows no sign of slowing down despite being 38 years of age. At this point, Crosby is a near-lock to reach the 30-goal threshold for the fifth straight year.