Crosby scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-3 overtime defeat to the Canucks.
Crosby cut the Pens' deficit to 3-2 in the second period, beating Thatcher Demko with a wrister off the rush, before tying the game with his second tally with just 29 seconds remaining in the third. The 36-year-old Crosby now has four goals and seven points in his last five contests. He's up to 43 points (24 goals, 19 assists) through 40 games this season.
