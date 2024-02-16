Crosby scored twice on three shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Crosby had gone two contests without a point after the end of his nine-game streak. He stormed back into the scoring mix with a tally 15 seconds into this game before adding an insurance marker in the third period. Crosby is at 30 goals on the year, achieving that milestone for the 12th time in his career. He's collected 54 points, 181 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-19 rating over 51 appearances in an impressive age-36 campaign.