Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Set to travel with team

Crosby (groin) will reportedly join Pittsburgh for its upcoming three-game road trip, per Rob Rossi of The Athletic.

While there has been no word on when Crosby might get back on the ice, the Penguins will have a few practice days mixed in with this trip, which should allow the world-class center to get on the ice with his teammates. Tuesday's matchup with Vegas seems a bit too soon, though the Cole Harbour native hasn't officially been ruled out, but a return for Crosby against either Colorado or Arizona on Friday or Sunday, respectively, could be in the cards. How coach Mike Sullivan shuffles up the lines with Crosby in the mix figures to be a fluid situation and could change on a game-to-game or even period-to-period basis.