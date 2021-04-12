Crosby registered an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Crosby has remained productive in April with two goals and seven helpers through six games. The 33-year-old center has surpassed his output from last year with 48 points in 41 games -- he had 47 points in the same amount of appearances last season. The superstar has added 124 shots on net, a plus-10 rating and 19 power-play points.