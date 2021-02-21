Crosby amassed two assists and two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Islanders. He also went 13-9 (59.1 percent) in the faceoff circle.

Skating in his 1,000th NHL game, Crosby assisted on a pair of Kris Letang goals, the first a power-play tally to open the scoring in the first period and the second on what proved to be the game-winner in the third. Crosby has hit the scoresheet in five of his last six games, totalling two goals and five assists.