Crosby dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Crosby set up the first of Jake Guentzel's two goals to open the scoring, then helped Jeff Carter tie it at four on the power play in the third. He almost won it for the Penguins later in the third on a shot that deflected off an Islanders player and past goalie Ilya Sorokin, but the puck bounced off the post and stayed out. Sorokin then stopped Crosby in the shootout to help secure the win for the home side. Crosby raised his point total to 77 in just 62 games.