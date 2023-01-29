Crosby scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-4 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

Both points came on the power play. Crosby's output wasn't good enough on the ice, but he padded his fantasy value by stretching his point steak to seven games and 12 points (three goals, nine points). Seven of those points have come with the man advantage. Crosby's 60 points put him just outside the NHL's top-10, tied with Zach Hyman of the Oil.