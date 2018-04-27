Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Seven goals in seven games this postseason
Crosby scored his seventh goal of the playoffs and added a helper in Thursday's 3-2, Game 1 win over the Capitals.
Crosby's line with Patric Hornqvist and Jake Guentzel scored all three of the team's goals while combining for seven points. Sid the Kid's rolling right now, so those who picked him in playoff fantasy pools are living the good life as usual.
