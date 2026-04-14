Crosby will not play Tuesday against the Blues, with Pittsburgh resting its key players for the playoffs, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Crobsy has 29 goals and 74 points across 68 appearances in 2025-26, maintaining his remarkable point-per-game pace despite missing time after sustaining a lower-body injury while representing Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics. His rest here is purely precautionary ahead of the postseason. Crosby remains an elite fantasy option in all formats and is a lock to feature prominently on Pittsburgh's top line when the playoffs begin.