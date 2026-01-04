Crosby had two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

Crosby extended his point streak to six games and 10 points (four goals, six assists), including five points (two goals, three assists) in a home-and-home against the Red Wings. He also extended his personal point streak against Detroit to nine games, which consists of six goals and 18 points. Crosby moved into sole possession of eighth on the all-time list with his 257th multi-assist game.