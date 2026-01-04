Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Six-game, 10-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby had two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over Detroit.
Crosby extended his point streak to six games and 10 points (four goals, six assists), including five points (two goals, three assists) in a home-and-home against the Red Wings. He also extended his personal point streak against Detroit to nine games, which consists of six goals and 18 points. Crosby moved into sole possession of eighth on the all-time list with his 257th multi-assist game.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Posts three points Thursday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Point streak reaches four games•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Sets franchise points record•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two-point effort against San Jose•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Four points from franchise mark•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Closing in on massive team record•