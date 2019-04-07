Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Sixth player to score 100 this year
Crosby had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Crosby hit 100 points (35 goals, 65 assists) for the first time since he had 104 in 2013-14. It was the sixth time he hit the century mark in 14 NHL seasons. Crosby becomes the sixth guy to hit that height this season.
