Crosby (undisclosed) skated ahead of Wednesday's practice session.

Crosby took a twirl on the ice Wednesday but didn't join his teammates for the full practice portion. Still, it's a good sign for the Pens faithful that Crosby was at least healthy enough to skate. The team will no doubt continue to be cautious with its world-class center, though at this point it seems unlikely he will miss the Aug. 1 clash with Montreal.