Crosby garnered an assist versus the Kings on Saturday, his fifth helper of the season.
Crosby bounced back with his seventh point of the year after having been blanked on the road against Montreal on Sunday. The Cole Harbour native is on pace to crest the 100-point threshold for the seventh time in his NHL career, which could see him in the mix for a third Hart Trophy.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Another massive game•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ignites Penguins' offense•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Continues elite form•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Garners power-play assist in return•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Good to go Sunday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Game-time decision for Game 7•