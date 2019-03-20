Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Snags assist
Crosby picked up an assist in Tuesday's shootout loss to Carolina.
Crosby is stuck in a four-game goal drought and has just one point in his previous three contests, which doesn't bode well for the Pens considering Evgeni Malkin (upper body) is currently out of action. The 31-year-old Crosby needs just seven more points to reach the 100-mark for the first time since 2013-14, but has just eight more games to get there.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Power-play dynamo•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Late-season surge continues•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Has 14 points in last six games•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Reaches 1,200 points•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Big first period fuels win•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Another big night in Buffalo•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...