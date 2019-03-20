Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Snags assist

Crosby picked up an assist in Tuesday's shootout loss to Carolina.

Crosby is stuck in a four-game goal drought and has just one point in his previous three contests, which doesn't bode well for the Pens considering Evgeni Malkin (upper body) is currently out of action. The 31-year-old Crosby needs just seven more points to reach the 100-mark for the first time since 2013-14, but has just eight more games to get there.