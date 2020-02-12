Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Snags power-play assist
Crosby recorded an assist with the man advantage versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Since returning from core muscle surgery, Crosby has racked up five goals and nine helpers in 10 outings. The world-class center could find points even easier to come by now that he will be flanked by Jason Zucker on the left. With a couple days of practice to build some chemistry, the pair will look to put up some points on the Habs on Friday.
