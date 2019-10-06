Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Snags two helpers Saturday
Crosby recorded two assists in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
He also chipped in two shots, a hit, five PIM and a plus-1 rating. Crosby has a quick three helpers through the first two games of the season, and after hitting the century mark in points for the sixth time in his career last year, the 32-year-old needs only to avoid injury to put together another stellar campaign.
