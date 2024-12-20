Crosby scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-4 overtime win over the Predators on Thursday.

The goal snapped a 10-game drought. Crosby had 10 helpers in that span, though, and he has 35 points in 34 games this season. Sid's 8.7 shooting percentage is well below his career 14.4. It's the lowest shooting percentage of all top-25 scorers outside Quinn Hughes (6.9) and the lowest of all forwards in the top-50. All that to say Crosby's sniping will climb and soon.