Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Solo skates Friday

Crosby (upper body) skated ahead of Friday's practice session, but didn't join his teammates on the ice, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Coach Mike Sullivan originally told reporters he felt Crosby would be out for a week, so it seems unlikely he will be ready to go against Ottawa on Saturday. Prior to getting hurt, the Cole Harbour native notched five points in three outings. The Pens may get Derick Brassard (lower body) back for Saturday's matchup, which would help bolter their center depth with Sid the Kid sidelined.