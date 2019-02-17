Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Sparks offense in win
Crosby notched three assists in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.
He dished a helper in all three periods, running his point streak to five games -- three of which were three-point performances. Crosby seems to be relishing a playoff chase, which bodes well for his fantasy upside over the final 23 games of the season as the Pens try to climb up the Metropolitan Division standings.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Dishes out helper in win•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Dominant in win over Flyers•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Consistently excellent•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Bangs home rebound•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: All-Star MVP•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...