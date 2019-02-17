Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Sparks offense in win

Crosby notched three assists in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

He dished a helper in all three periods, running his point streak to five games -- three of which were three-point performances. Crosby seems to be relishing a playoff chase, which bodes well for his fantasy upside over the final 23 games of the season as the Pens try to climb up the Metropolitan Division standings.

