Crosby notched two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

He had a hand in each of Pittsburgh's first two tallies, giving Crosby his sixth multi-point performance of the season. The future Hall of Famer isn't quite on his usual scoring pace, managing seven goals and 21 points through 22 contests, but even when he isn't locked in the 33-year-old is still plenty productive.