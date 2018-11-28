Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Starts scoring for Penguins

Crosby scored another back-handed goal in a 4-3 victory against the Jets on Tuesday.

He seems to be scoring a backhander every night, but owners don't care how they go in, they just love Crosby's two goals and six points in the last four games since returning from injury. With 10 goals and 25 points in 20 games this season, his slow start is a distant memory now. He should fulfill his preseason expectations of 30 goals and far more than point per game.