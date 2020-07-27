Crosby could miss the Penguins' exhibition clash with Philadelphia on Tuesday after coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "We'll make that decision tomorrow," Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Crosby continues to practice with the team, so it doesn't seem like he is in danger of missing any real game action. Still, fantasy players will no doubt want to see how the reunited 'Sid and the Kids' line meshes. The elite-center should no doubt be a top fantasy target in all formats heading into the play-in series versus Montreal.