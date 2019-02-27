Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Stays hot against Jackets

Crosby scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The future Hall of Famer now has five multi-point efforts in his last eight games, racking up four goals and 15 points during that blistering stretch. With the Penguins trying to secure a playoff spot -- and the Metropolitan Division crown not yet out of reach -- look for Crosby to stay locked in over the final weeks of the season as he guns for another 100-point campaign.