Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Stays hot in losing effort Wednesday

Crosby notched two assists, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

On the downside he also carried a minus-2 rating, but anyone with fantasy shares in Crosby likely isn't complaining too much. He now has five straight multi-point games, racking up three goals and 10 assists over that blistering stretch with seven of those points (one goal and six assists) coming with the man advantage. The 30-year-old has had some quiet stretches this season, but at the moment he's once again playing like the league's top gun.

