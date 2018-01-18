Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Stays hot in losing effort Wednesday
Crosby notched two assists, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.
On the downside he also carried a minus-2 rating, but anyone with fantasy shares in Crosby likely isn't complaining too much. He now has five straight multi-point games, racking up three goals and 10 assists over that blistering stretch with seven of those points (one goal and six assists) coming with the man advantage. The 30-year-old has had some quiet stretches this season, but at the moment he's once again playing like the league's top gun.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Keeps it rolling with multi-point night•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Named NHL Third Star•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Posts three assists•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Explodes for four-point night•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Garners helper•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Nets eighth goal in last 12 games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...