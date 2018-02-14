Play

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Stays hot with three helpers

Crosby collected three assists during Tuesday's 6-3 win over Ottawa.

No. 87 has now marked the scoresheet in 14 of his past 16 games for five goals and 23 assists. It's an elite stretch, but expecting anything less from Crosby has proven to be a fool's errand throughout his 13-year career. Continue to roll out the veteran center confidently in all fantasy settings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories