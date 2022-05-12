Crosby (upper body) remains under evaluation for the injury he sustained in Wednesday's game versus the Rangers.
Head coach Mike Sullivan had no update on the center's status in his postgame comments. At this point, Crosby can be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's Game 6. If he can't play, Evgeni Malkin and Jeff Carter could see larger roles while Drew O'Connor would be an option to enter the lineup.
