Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Still no clear timeline
Crosby (groin) has been skating for the past six days but doesn't have a definitive target for return.
Crosby was expected to be out until late December after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury. It's a good sign that he's on the ice already, but there's no evidence of a possible early return to the lineup. Evgeni Malkin will continue working as the No. 1 center in Crosby's stead.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Officially lands on IR•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Undergoes core muscle surgery•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Dealing with sports hernia injury•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Meeting with specialist•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Out next two games•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.