Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Still no clear timeline

Crosby (groin) has been skating for the past six days but doesn't have a definitive target for return.

Crosby was expected to be out until late December after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury. It's a good sign that he's on the ice already, but there's no evidence of a possible early return to the lineup. Evgeni Malkin will continue working as the No. 1 center in Crosby's stead.