Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Still sidelined Sunday
Coach Mike Sullivan said that Crosby (groin) won't suit up in Sunday's game against Arizona, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Crosby will be missing another contest while dealing with the groin issue but appears closing in on a return. The superstar will likely get another chance to suit up in Tuesday's game against the Wild, and he has 17 points in 17 games this year. Crosby will still need to be activated off injured reserve before returning, and in his stead, Andrew Agozzino will draw into the lineup Sunday.
