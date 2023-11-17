Crosby picked up an assist Thursday in a 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Crosby extended his point streak to 10 games and 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) with a secondary helper on Brian Rust's second-period goal. Sid has 20 points in 15 games this season, which puts him in a five-way tie for 14th in the NHL. At 36, Crosby remains an elite fantasy option and is on track for his first 100-point season since 2018-19.