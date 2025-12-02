Crosby scored two goals, one the game-winner on the power play, in Monday's 5-1 victory over Philadelphia.

No player has done as much damage against the Flyers as Crosby, who has 59 goals and 137 points in 92 career games against the Penguins' cross-state rivals. The future Hall of Famer is still going strong at age 38, and through 25 contests this season, Crosby's delivered 18 goals and 29 points. He also has another franchise record in his sights -- Crosby's 1,716 career points are just seven back of Mario Lemieux for the most all-time in Pittsburgh history.