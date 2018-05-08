Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Strong postseason not enough
Crosby finished the playoffs with 21 points, but couldn't power the Penguins past Washington in the second round.
Crosby had another phenomenal regular season, as he recorded his fifth consecutive 80-plus point campaign, while matching his career high in power-play points (38). However, the most significant statistic for the all-star center is the fact that he played in all 82 games, something he has never done in his career (he logged 81 in 2009-10). Injuries have plagues the Cole Harbor native throughout his career -- concussions being the most serious -- but he was able to stay healthy for the entirety of 2017-18. If he can continue that trend into next year, there is no reason to think Crosby won't rack up a sixth year above 80 -- and could challenge for 90.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Hits 20-point mark in just 11 games•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Continues postseason excellence•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two points not enough in Game 3•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Seven goals in seven games this postseason•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Three points in series-clinching win Sunday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Passes Super Mario•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...