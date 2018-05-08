Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Strong postseason not enough

Crosby finished the playoffs with 21 points, but couldn't power the Penguins past Washington in the second round.

Crosby had another phenomenal regular season, as he recorded his fifth consecutive 80-plus point campaign, while matching his career high in power-play points (38). However, the most significant statistic for the all-star center is the fact that he played in all 82 games, something he has never done in his career (he logged 81 in 2009-10). Injuries have plagues the Cole Harbor native throughout his career -- concussions being the most serious -- but he was able to stay healthy for the entirety of 2017-18. If he can continue that trend into next year, there is no reason to think Crosby won't rack up a sixth year above 80 -- and could challenge for 90.