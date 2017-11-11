Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Struggling to score
Crosby has only tallied three assists while posting an ugly minus-9 rating in his last 10 games.
The reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner hasn't potted a goal since Oct. 20 against the Panthers, and the Penguins have struggled as a result, going 4-5-1 since then. He'll look to snap his 10-game goal drought Saturday in a road matchup with a Predaotrs team that's allowing an average of 2.73 scores per game this season, 10th in the NHL.
