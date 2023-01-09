Crosby notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
Crosby helped out on both of Jake Guentzel's second-period tally. This was Crosby's second consecutive multi-point game after he scored a single goal over the previous five contests. The 35-year-old continues to play at an elite level -- he's up to 20 tallies, 47 points, 110 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-1 rating through 39 games this season.
