Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Tacks on two more assists

Crosby dished out a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's win over the Stars.

Crosby is riding a three-game point streak in which he's racked up a goal and five assists. The Penguins moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division with the victory and Crosby has been playing a major role. The Pittsburgh captain is now sitting at 76 points through 70 games and remains a must-own fantasy center.