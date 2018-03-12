Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Tacks on two more assists
Crosby dished out a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Sunday's win over the Stars.
Crosby is riding a three-game point streak in which he's racked up a goal and five assists. The Penguins moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division with the victory and Crosby has been playing a major role. The Pittsburgh captain is now sitting at 76 points through 70 games and remains a must-own fantasy center.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Three-point night Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Stays hot with three helpers•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Breaks goalless streak•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Assists thrice Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Point steak continues•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Stays hot in losing effort Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...