Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Tallies first goal of 2018-19

Crosby tallied the game-winning goal, his second of the night, in a 6-5 overtime thriller against the Oilers on Tuesday.

Sid picked a great time to erase his goose egg in the goal category. His pair of goals bested Connor McDavid's goal and assist and helped keep Crosby undefeated against McDavid. Despite no goals until Tuesday, Crosby is averaging a point per game with two goals and seven points in seven contests this season. Obviously, there's no need to panic over Crosby's slow start in the goals category, and if anything, he once again showcased Tuesday why he is still the best in the world.