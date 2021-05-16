Crosby registered a goal on five shots and added a pair of hits Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 1. He also went 16-12 (57.1 percent) in the faceoff circle.

Crosby gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead less than four minutes into the second period, scoring on a one-handed deflection of Brian Dumoulin's point shot. Crosby amassed six points over his final four regular-season tilts and looks primed to have a big first-round series against the Islanders.