Crosby scored a goal on a team-high seven shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.
Crosby got Pittsburgh on the board early in the second period, burying a deflected pass to tie the game 1-1. Crosby has goals in consecutive games as he's up to 31 markers and 85 points through 72 games in his age-35 season.
More News
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Nets 30th goal•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two helpers Thursday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two crucial helpers Sunday•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Three points including OT winner•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Ties game in third•
-
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Records two points vs. Lightning•