Crosby scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

Crosby finished off a run of three goals in 61 seconds late in the first period. His eighth goal of the season put the Penguins ahead 3-1. The 33-year-old center has racked up 22 points, 65 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 23 games.