Crosby scored a goal on four shots and dished out a pair of hits in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to New Jersey. He also won 16 of 27 faceoffs (59.3 percent).

Crosby got the Penguins on the board in a hurry, depositing a one-timer from along the goal line to finish off a pretty passing play just 3:37 into the game. The goal was Crosby's 12th tally of the season, with nine of those coming at even strength. Crosby, 33, leads Pittsburgh in points (32) and assists (20) while averaging his customary 20 minutes of ice time per night.